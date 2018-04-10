Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Match Group by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 76,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after buying an additional 1,078,925 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Match Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,103,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,676 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $227,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $451,243.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,739.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,437 shares of company stock worth $28,580,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.79 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.32.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. 1,572,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,492. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $11,552.04, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.86 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

