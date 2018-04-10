Matchpool 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.48 Million (CRYPTO:GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $14.69 million and $16.48 million worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matchpool is a decentralized matchmaking protocol which uses group dynamics to help participants match with each other. Matchpool users are divided into two catagories – Joiners & Hosts. Joiners who wish to enter a pool of their choice, will have to pay the pool's requisite entry fee, while host will be the one who opens a custom Pool and gets dividends from its revenues. All payments in Matchpool will be held in an Ether based smart contract and will be processed using Matchpool's network own token Guppies (GUP). Both the Host of the pool and its matchmakers are entitled to shares of the Pools subscription and monthly fees, paid with GUP. “

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

