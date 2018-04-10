Comparing OXiGENE (MATN) & Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

OXiGENE (OTCMKTS: MATN) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OXiGENE and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OXiGENE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

OXiGENE presently has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 569.61%. Given OXiGENE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OXiGENE is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of OXiGENE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OXiGENE and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OXiGENE N/A -210.82% -175.67% Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OXiGENE and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OXiGENE N/A N/A -$13.65 million ($0.51) -0.49 Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 6.26 -$39.49 million N/A N/A

OXiGENE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

OXiGENE has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OXiGENE beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OXiGENE

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

