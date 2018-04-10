Matrix Service (MTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 55,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $388.85, a PE ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.87. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Matrix Service’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matrix Service by 7,433.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 156,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 144,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

