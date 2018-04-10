MaxCoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0631

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One MaxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. MaxCoin has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $31,344.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaxCoin has traded up 92% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.28 or 0.04355610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00744124 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00075851 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056906 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032501 BTC.

MaxCoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for MaxCoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is not possible to purchase MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaxCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

