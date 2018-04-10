Zacks Investment Research Lowers McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s has been reporting weak traffic trends in certain major markets for quite some time now due to a slowdown in the economy of these regions. Nevertheless, various sales and digital initiatives undertaken to grow guest counts bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past seven quarters. Going forward, increased focus on delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities, and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the U.S should drive growth. Shares of the company have also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, given McDonald’s significant international exposure, unfavorable currency and intensifying competition among fast-casual restaurants in the U.S. are concerns. Also, labor costs may continue to hurt margins. The company witnessed downward revision in 2018 earnings estimates over the last 30 days.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of McDonald's from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 642,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,076. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,112.79, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that McDonald's will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

