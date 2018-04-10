McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

MGRC stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 109,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,296.40, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $296,744.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $103,635.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,390 shares of company stock worth $1,089,232. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

