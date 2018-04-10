McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 657,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

