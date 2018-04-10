California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 531,704 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,492 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Capital cut their target price on MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,456.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

