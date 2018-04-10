Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 269,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,683,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 248,512 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 171.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 175,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,426,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,267.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on AutoNation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

