Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden (NYSE:BDC) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Belden by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 550.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cross Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of BDC opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,743.94, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.34. Belden has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.92 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In other Belden news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

