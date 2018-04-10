Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,907,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,876,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 92,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SJI opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,381.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $38.40.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

