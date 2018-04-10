Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 14,850 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,089,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,913,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,316,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 244,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,533,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 1,755,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,514.94, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

