Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 35,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Storage by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,627,000 after buying an additional 79,046 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,277,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 764,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,307. The firm has a market cap of $34,717.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 51.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $179.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $199.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

