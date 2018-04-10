Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDTI. Garelick Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth $20,343,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,777,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after buying an additional 614,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 359,541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 245,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,479,000 after buying an additional 161,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mario Montana sold 22,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,721 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $87,289.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,248 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,917.19, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-updated-updated.html.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.