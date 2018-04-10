Financial Survey: RLI (RLI) vs. Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG)

RLI (NYSE: RLI) and Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLI and Meadowbrook Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $797.22 million 3.48 $105.02 million $1.61 38.98 Meadowbrook Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Meadowbrook Insurance Group.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meadowbrook Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. RLI pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Meadowbrook Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 13.17% 8.21% 2.46% Meadowbrook Insurance Group 4.54% 7.19% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RLI and Meadowbrook Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Meadowbrook Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Meadowbrook Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLI beats Meadowbrook Insurance Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses. Its property segment consists of commercial property, marine, specialty personal, property reinsurance and crop reinsurance businesses. Its surety segment consists of miscellaneous, commercial, contract and energy businesses. The Company conducts its operations principally through three insurance companies: RLI Insurance Company (RLI Ins.), Mt. Hawley Insurance Company (Mt. Hawley) and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).

Meadowbrook Insurance Group Company Profile

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents. The Company’s products include Admitted Programs and Standard Market Products, Main Street Excess and Surplus Lines, Non-Admitted Programs, and Specialty Market Products. The Company is also involved in a range of activities, including program and product design, underwriting risk selection and policy issuance, claims administration and handling, loss prevention and control and reinsurance. The Company also provides the following services to its fee-for-service and agency clients: administration of risk-bearing entities and agency services.

