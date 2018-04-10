MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One MediBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.04 million and $351,259.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.05891940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.02 or 0.09402260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.01685470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.02447870 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00199611 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00595874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.02619660 BTC.

MediBloc Coin Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediBloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.