Oddo Bhf Analysts Give MediGene (MDG1) a €13.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDG1 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($15.43) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

MDG1 traded up €0.24 ($0.30) on Friday, hitting €14.09 ($17.40). The company had a trading volume of 102,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,207. MediGene has a 1 year low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a 1 year high of €19.27 ($23.79).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

