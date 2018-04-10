Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce $20.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.67 million. Medley Capital posted sales of $24.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year sales of $20.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $86.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities lowered their price target on shares of Medley Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medley Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Medley Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:MCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,424. Medley Capital has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,274,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 10,930.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 1,627,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,789 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 984,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 489,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,442,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

