Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Short Interest Update

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 558,081 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 15th total of 879,706 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 201,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,988. Medley Capital has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Medley Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 73.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Medley Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. National Securities reduced their price objective on Medley Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Medley Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

