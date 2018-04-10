MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Set at $58.00 by Jefferies Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) has been assigned a $58.00 price target by Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens set a $62.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEDNAX from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

NYSE MD traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 784,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,127.80, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.52.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $910.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

