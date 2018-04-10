Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medpace earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3565014170566 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on Medpace from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $35.60. 104,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,114. Medpace has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,268.69, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Medpace had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

