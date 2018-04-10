Medpace (MEDP) vs. BTG (BTGGF) Financial Comparison

Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) and BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medpace and BTG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 6 1 0 2.14 BTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace currently has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than BTG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and BTG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $436.15 million 3.01 $39.12 million $1.52 24.21 BTG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than BTG.

Risk and Volatility

Medpace has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTG has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and BTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 8.97% 10.55% 6.29% BTG N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medpace beats BTG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its clinical development services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, feasibility and start-up study, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

