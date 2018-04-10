Reviewing Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) & The Competition

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Medtronic to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 9.44% 12.65% 6.58% Medtronic Competitors -136.44% 33.70% -12.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medtronic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 6 15 0 2.71 Medtronic Competitors 144 438 967 26 2.56

Medtronic presently has a consensus price target of $91.03, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Medtronic’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Medtronic pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 40.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Medtronic is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $29.71 billion $4.03 billion 17.24 Medtronic Competitors $1.10 billion $121.87 million -38.20

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Medtronic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medtronic beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment includes Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart and Aortic & Peripheral Vascula. Its Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment includes Surgical Solutions and Patient Monitoring and Recovery. Its Restorative Therapies Group segment includes Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies and Neurovascular. Its Diabetes Group segment includes Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies and Diabetes Services & Solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries include Medtronic, Inc. and HeartWare International, Inc.

