Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Stock Price

Headlines about Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Melinta Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7585120660175 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ MLNT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 263,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,320. The company has a market cap of $216.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 550.46%. equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide therapeutic solutions. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

