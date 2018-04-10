Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $197,312.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $47.57 or 0.00697047 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoDerivatives, Kraken, Livecoin and Bittrex. Melon has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $197,312.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00759408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00177163 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kraken, CryptoDerivatives, Bittrex and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

