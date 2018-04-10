MEMBERS Trust Co Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 742,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,253. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.6084 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

