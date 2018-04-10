MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MercadoLibre earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4136256517748 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $268.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.44.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $214.00 and a 12-month high of $417.91. The company has a market cap of $15,125.66, a PE ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

