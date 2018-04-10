Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,290 shares during the period. Train Babcock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $143,868.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

