Mercury (CRYPTO:MER) Achieves Market Cap of $17.83 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Mercury has a market cap of $17.83 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00761341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00175933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

