TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Meredith Co. (MDP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Meredith worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meredith by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meredith by 56.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,397.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.97 million. Meredith had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Meredith’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

