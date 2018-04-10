Meredith Co. (MDP) Receives $78.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE:MDP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 269,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2,397.74, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Meredith had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $2,865,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

