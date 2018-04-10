Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

MMSI opened at $45.25 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2,277.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

