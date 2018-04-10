Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $331,451.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $1,149,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,127. The firm has a market cap of $1,855.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $946.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.94 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

