Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 90,302 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Financial Group worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.60, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.13. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $117.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

