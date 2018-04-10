Metaldyne Performance Group (MPG) vs. Federal-Mogul (FDML) Financial Survey

Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ: FDML) and Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Metaldyne Performance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Federal-Mogul does not pay a dividend. Metaldyne Performance Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Federal-Mogul and Metaldyne Performance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal-Mogul 0.31% 16.56% 2.17% Metaldyne Performance Group 2.60% 9.80% 2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal-Mogul and Metaldyne Performance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal-Mogul 0 0 0 0 N/A Metaldyne Performance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Federal-Mogul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Metaldyne Performance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 82.1% of Federal-Mogul shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Metaldyne Performance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal-Mogul and Metaldyne Performance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal-Mogul N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metaldyne Performance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal-Mogul beats Metaldyne Performance Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal-Mogul Company Profile

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket. As of December 31, 2012, the Company had OEM products included on more than 300 global vehicle platforms and more than 700 global powertrains used in light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The Company offers brands, OE replacement and premium products for all aftermarket customers.

Metaldyne Performance Group Company Profile

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. provides components for use in engine, transmission and driveline (Powertrain) and chassis, suspension, steering and brake component (Safety-Critical) Platforms for the global light, commercial and industrial vehicle markets. The Company produces these components using complex metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes for a customer base of vehicle original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers. The Company operates through three segments: HHI, Metaldyne and Grede. Its metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes include Aluminum Die Casting, Forging, Iron Casting and Powder Metal Forming, as well as value-added manufacturing processes, such as Advanced Machining and Assembly. These technologies and processes are used to create a range of customized Powertrain and Safety-Critical components that address requirements for power density, power generation, power/torque transfer, strength and noise, vibration and harshness.

