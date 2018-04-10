24,178 Shares in L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $8,279,577.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total value of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,498 shares of company stock valued at $99,436,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $208.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16,253.37, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. L3 Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

