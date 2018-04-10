MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 979.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 212,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 192,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 416,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 376,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo lowered Range Resources to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $24.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Range Resources stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,472.09, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.71 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,850.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

