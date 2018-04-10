MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 189,399 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,628,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,480,000 after buying an additional 130,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,626,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after buying an additional 1,929,751 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Danaher from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.34.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $4,397,242.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 131,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $13,375,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $27,606,872.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,260 shares of company stock worth $31,657,786 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $67,427.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

