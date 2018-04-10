MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $19,580,000.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,175,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 61,056 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $3,040,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,648 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,896.31, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

