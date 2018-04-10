MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delek US by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Delek US by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 142,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,553.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 129.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Delek US announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 3,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $125,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $41,220.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,109 shares of company stock worth $8,782,256. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

