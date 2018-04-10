MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 369,902 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 369,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $69,605.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

