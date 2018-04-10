MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 76,407 L Brands (NYSE:LB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,436,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,237 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,156,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,952,000 after purchasing an additional 935,259 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,875,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 772,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,741,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 613,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,886,000 after acquiring an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen set a $45.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

LB opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $10,782.53, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

