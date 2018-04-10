55,151 Shares in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of WGL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WGL by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WGL in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WGL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WGL by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WGL by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGL opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,362.45, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.30 million. analysts forecast that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

