MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $25.32 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 430,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after acquiring an additional 269,038 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of the Ozarks lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of the Ozarks now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $72,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $1,225,085 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 3,657,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,501. The company has a market capitalization of $84,196.70, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.98 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

