MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Penumbra by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,116.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,070.00, a PEG ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.01. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $127.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.40%. equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Penumbra from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $201,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,289.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $750,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,761.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,062,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

