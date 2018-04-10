MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,903 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWX. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Time Warner in the third quarter worth $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Time Warner during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Time Warner by 698.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Time Warner during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Time Warner during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.71. 6,427,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,793. Time Warner Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74,491.42, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

TWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Time Warner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

Time Warner Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

