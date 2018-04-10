Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,140 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,639,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,554 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,052,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,490,000 after purchasing an additional 238,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,389,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 279,697 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,833,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of PBI opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,004.15, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 388.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

