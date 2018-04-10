Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Westar Energy (NYSE:WR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,945 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Westar Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,120,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 533,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,013,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 433,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westar Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,249,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 379,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WR opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Westar Energy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7,293.71, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.02 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $210,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,505,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,007 shares of company stock worth $2,845,359. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WR shares. TheStreet raised Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. UBS assumed coverage on Westar Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Westar Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Westar Energy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

