Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 52.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

Shares of IT opened at $116.27 on Tuesday. Gartner has a one year low of $108.44 and a one year high of $142.16. The company has a market cap of $10,562.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Gartner had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $663,564.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 49,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $5,783,069.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,666. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-2-18-million-position-in-gartner-inc-it-updated-updated.html.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.